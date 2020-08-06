MT. PLEASANT—As of press time, the Central Utah Public Health Department had reported 387 cases in the Six County area. Of those cases 20 have been hospitalized with three deaths.
The CUPHD reported 67 total cases in Juab, with 40 recovered, one death and two current hospitalizations; Millard, 122 cases, with three current hospitalizations; Piute, five cases, with four recovered; Sanpete, 113 cases, with 77 recovered and one hospitalization now recovered; and Sevier, 78 cases, with 68 recovered, one hospitalized and two deaths. Wayne County has two cases reported.
There was one case reported in the less than one age group; 37 cases in the 1-14 age group; 72 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 132 in the 25-44 age group; 94 in the 45-64 age group; 48 in the 65-84 age group and three cases in the 85+ age group. There have been no deaths in the Six County area.
The CUPHD reported 9870 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Testing capabilities for COVID-19 have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms (which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste) should be tested for COVID-19.
To find a testing location, visit centralutahpublichealth.org.