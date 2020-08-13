MT. PLEASANT—As of press time, the Central Utah Public Health Department had reported 423 cases in the Six County area. Of those cases 24 have been hospitalized with three deaths.
The CUPHD reported 71 total cases in Juab, with 42 recovered, one death and one current hospitalizations; Millard, 133 cases, with no current hospitalizations; Piute, six cases, with one recovered; Sanpete, 128 cases, with 78 recovered and two hospitalization; and Sevier, 83 cases, with 68 recovered, no hospitalizations and one death. Wayne County has two cases reported with one recovered and one hospitilization.
There was one case reported in the less than one age group; 40 cases in the 1-14 age group; 78 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 141 in the 25-44 age group; 105 in the 45-64 age group; 53 in the 65-84 age group and four cases in the 85+ age group. There have been no new deaths in the Six County area.
The CUPHD reported 10256 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Testing capabilities for COVID-19 have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms (which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste) should be tested for COVID-19.
To find a testing location, visit centralutahpublichealth.org.