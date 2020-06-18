MT. PLEASANT—The Central Utah Public Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Sanpete County, 16 new cases in Sevier and two new cases in Millard County since June 9, bringing the total to 77 cases in the Six County area of Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Sevier and Wayne counties.
As of press time, CUPHD reported 11 cases in Juab, with 10 recovered; Millard, eight cases, with six recovered; Piute, two cases, both recovered; Sanpete, 27 cases, 13 recovered, two hospitalized and now recovered and one hospitalized and now recovering at home; and Sevier with 29 cases, 11 recovered, one hospitalized. Wayne County has no reported cases.
There were 17 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 29 in the 25-44 age group; 20 in the 45-64 age group; nine in the 65-84 age group and only one case in the 85+ age group. There was one case reported in the 1-14 age group and no cases in the less than 1 age group. There have been no deaths.
There have been 4,585 people tested in the Six County area.