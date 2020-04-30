MT. PLEASANT—Central Utah Public Health Department (CUPHD) reported 22 cases of COVID-19 in the six county area of Juab, Millard, Sanpete, Sevier, Wayne and Piute.
This week, CUPHD reported seven cases in Juab, with two that have recovered; Millard, five cases, three recovered; Sanpete, five cases, three recovered; and Sevier with five cases, two recovered. There has only been one case that required hospitalization in the six county area. Wayne and Piute counties have no reported cases.
There were two cases in the 15-24 age group; 10 in the 25-44 age group; three in the 45-64 age group; five in the 65-84 age group and only one case in the 85+ age group.
There has been 1,170 people tested as of press time.