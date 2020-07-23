MT. PLEASANT—As of press time, the Central Utah Public Health Department had reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Juab County, 12 new cases in Millard County, 10 new cases in Sanpete County, 10 new cases in Sevier County, no new cases in Piute County and no new cases in Wayne County since July 14, bringing the total to 306 cases in the Six County area.
The CUPHD reported 47 total cases in Juab, with 13 recovered and two current hospitalizations; Millard, 100 cases, with 27 recovered and three current hospitalizations; Piute, four cases, with two recovered; Sanpete, 85 cases, with 46 recovered and one current hospitalization; and Sevier, 70 cases, with 43 recovered and one current hospitalization. Wayne County has had no cases reported.
There were 29 cases reported in the 1-14 age group and two cases in the less than 1 age group. There were 60 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 103 in the 25-44 age group; 69 in the 45-64 age group; 31 in the 65-84 age group and two cases in the 85+ age group. There have been no deaths in the Six County area.
The CUPHD is reporting that 8,698 people have been tested for COVID-19, up from 7,686 last week.
Testing capabilities for COVID-19 have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms (which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste) should be tested for COVID-19.
To find a testing location, visit centralutahpublichealth.org.