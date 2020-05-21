MT. PLEASANT — Central Utah Public Health Department (CUPHD) reported 29 cases of COVID-19 in the Six County area of Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Sevier and Wayne.
This week, CUPHD reported eight cases in Juab, with all eight recovered; Millard, six cases, one was hospitalized, now recovering at home, five recovered; Piute, one case; Sanpete, six cases, five recovered, one was hospitalized, now recovering at home; and Sevier with eight cases, seven recovered. Wayne County has no reported cases.
There were three cases in the 15-24 age group; 11 in the 25-44 age group; seven in the 45-64 age group; six in the 65-84 age group and only one case in the 85+ age group. There are no cases in the less than one or one-14 age groups.
As of press time, there have been 2,273 people tested in the Six County area.