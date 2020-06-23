MT. PLEASANT—As of press time, the Central Utah Public Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Sanpete County, 10 new cases in Sevier County, three new cases in Juab County and four new cases in Millard County since June 16, bringing the total to 111 cases in the Six County area of Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Sevier and Wayne counties.
The CUPHD reported 15 total cases in Juab, with 10 recovered; Millard, 12 cases, with six recovered; Piute, two cases, both recovered; Sanpete, 43 cases, 22 recovered, three hospitalized and now recovered and one hospitalized; and Sevier with 39 cases, 22 recovered, one hospitalized and recovering at home and one hospitalized. Wayne County has no reported cases.
There were five cases reported in the 1-14 age group and one case in the less than 1 age group. There were 24 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 39 in the 25-44 age group; 28 in the 45-64 age group; 13 in the 65-84 age group and only one case in the 85+ age group. There have been no deaths.
There have been 5,251 people tested in the Six County area.