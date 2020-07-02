MT. PLEASANT—As of press time, the Central Utah Public Health Department had reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Millard County, eight new cases in Sanpete County, eight new cases in Sevier County, three new cases in Juab County and one new case in Piute County since June 23, bringing the total to 165 cases in the Six County area of Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Sevier and Wayne counties.
The CUPHD reported 18 total cases in Juab, with 10 recovered; Millard, 47 cases, with seven recovered and one hospitalized; Piute, three cases, with two recovered; Sanpete, 50 cases, with 23 recovered and four hospitalized; and Sevier, 47 cases, with 23 recovered and one hospitalized. Wayne County has no reported cases.
There were 11 cases reported in the 1-14 age group and one case in the less than 1 age group. There were 31 cases reported in the 15-24 age group; 57 in the 25-44 age group; 46 in the 45-64 age group; 18 in the 65-84 age group and only one case in the 85+ age group. There have been no deaths.
The CUPHD is reporting a total of 5,251 people tested in the Six County area.