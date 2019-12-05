Cowpokes for Christmas to perform Dec. 6 at Casino Star Theatre

GUNNISON — The annual tree-lighting and Santa-greeting festivities have taken place at Legacy Square in Gunnison, joyfully announcing the holidays to come very soon. Adding to the celebration, the historic Casino Star Theatre will feature two outstanding cowboy entertainers, the Cowpokes, for a seasonal concert on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m., 78 South Main, Gunnison.
Tickets for this top-notch family-friendly duo are available at the door or at the following ticket outlets: Rasmussen’s Ace Hardware and G.I.C., Gunnison; Burns Saddlery, Salina; and Kopy Katz Printing, Ephraim.
For further information, call Diana (435) 979-2798 or Lori (435) 979-9235.
Brenn Hill (singer and songwriter) and Andy Nelson (cowboy poet and storyteller), are two highly acclaimed performers on the cowboy and western circuits making their third appearance at the Casino Star.
“We love coming to Gunnison,” says Nelson. “The audience is always so welcoming, and everyone treats us so nice!” He travels all the way from Pinedale, WY; and picks up Hill in Hooper on the way.
These two have been performing separately and together for most of two decades, garnering multiple awards and accolades along the way. Hill now has 12 CDs, and Nelson has five, as well as a weekly syndicated radio show on the Clear Out West (C.O.W.) network with his brother, Jim. A sampling of CDs and books will be on sale after their performance.