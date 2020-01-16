Cox campaign reports raising nearly $1.2 million from 1,550 donors

SALT LAKE CITY — Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox recently reported a campaign fundraising total of nearly $1.2 million raised during the 2019 year. The total includes donations from 1,553 unique individuals, the highest number among all gubernatorial candidates.
“Our grassroots fundraising from everyday Utahns shows the incredible support we are earning every day — and the momentum is growing,” said Lt. Gov. Cox. “We have many donating to a campaign for the first time, some just ten and twenty dollars. Abby and I promised our campaign would be different and this response has been remarkable.”
Historically, campaigns have relied on a much smaller pool of Utah individuals for funding. Numbers from previous Republican gubernatorial campaigns are listed below:
2016 Herbert 500
2016 Johnson 241
2012 Herbert 900
2008 Huntsman 221
2004 Karras 630
2004 Huntsman 917
In total, Cox raised $1,188,598 — not including personal loans or in-kind contributions — in 2019 ($157,300 as Lt. Gov. and $1,031,298 as a gubernatorial candidate) and will carry more than $850,000 into the new year.
“While our campaign was announced early in order to visit all 248 Utah cities and towns, we have conserved resources as much as possible,” said Austin Cox, campaign manager. “Our success in 2019 allows us to finish strong in 2020. We know Spencer won’t be the best-funded candidate, but we will have enough to share Spencer’s conservative vision for Utah’s future.”
Ahead of the filing deadline tonight, the Cox campaign is currently more than 1,000 donors ahead of the nearest candidate and has more than all other candidates combined:
Burningham 395
Winder Newton 244
Huntsman 123
Hughes (PAC) 66
“We set an ambitious goal and we’re proud of our team for reaching it,” said Ron Jibson, Finance Chair for the campaign. “But this is just the beginning. Our team, almost 2,000 strong, will continue to do all we can to ensure Spencer Cox is Utah’s next governor.”