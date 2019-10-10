Cox for governor campaign launches ‘Women for Utah’

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of conservative women representing all 29 counties in Utah recently announced the creation of “Women for Utah”, an independently created, campaign-supported grassroots organization that will work to ensure Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox is elected governor in 2020.
“It’s no secret that our party has struggled to reach out to certain demographics,” Cox said. “Abby and I are committed to showing that in Utah, the Republican Party values the contributions of both men and women.”
“We can do much better, and Abby and I will run a campaign that is better—that focuses on what we can do together rather than how to tear each other down,” said Cox.
The organization will be co-chaired by Abby Cox, Sanpete County; Nina Barnes, Iron County; Jeanette Bennett, Utah County; and South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey, Salt Lake County.
The group will create an infrastructure for Republican women to encourage greater political participation and ensure their voice is represented in state government. Currently, Utah ranks last in the nation in female political participation.
“We have never had a candidate so willing to listen, to involve us, or to seek our input in the decision-making process,” Mayor Ramsey said.
“This is the perfect opportunity not only to improve Utah’s rate of political participation among women, but to do so trusting that our efforts will make a difference by electing a governor that will represent our shared values,” said Ramsey.
While Lt. Gov. Cox has already visited 187 cities and towns as part of his commitment to visit all 248 incorporated municipalities, Abby Cox announced that Women for Utah will revisit all 29 counties—this time holding meetings specifically for women to ensure their voices are heard.
“As Spencer and I travel across Utah, I notice the majority of those attending events and speaking out are men. We are missing critical input — we are missing women’s stories,” Abby Cox said.
“We must do better to provide opportunities for Utah women to communicate their experiences and their concerns, and have the confidence to know they are being heard,” she said.
During his speech, the Lt. Gov. set the goal for Utah to again lead the nation in voter participation among women, a feat last accomplished by the state in 1992. He also promised to increase the number of women within senior leadership roles, political appointments and state boards and commissions.
Finally, as Utah ranks last in the nation for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) sector jobs, Lt. Gov. Cox called for increased opportunities for women who wish to seek a career in STEM.
For more information about Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox’s campaign for governor, visit votecox.com. To learn more about Women for Utah, visit votecox.com/womenforutah.