Fatal crash on Ephraim Canyon Road
A head-on collision on Oct. 21 between a motorcycle and a 2012 Toyota Camry on the Ephraim Canyon Road claimed the life of the motorcycle driver, Jody Brown, 46, of Ephraim. (Photo courtesy of UHP)

EPHRAIM— Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) Department of Public Safety has reported that a head-on collision with a fatality occurred Oct. 21, at 5:34 p.m., on the Ephraim Canyon Road.

According to the report, a 2016 Suzuki motorcycle was headed east up Ephraim Canyon Road at a high rate of speed. The road curves to the right and the motorcycle crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a red 2012 Toyota Camry that was traveling down the canyon.

The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet but suffered fatal injuries at the scene. The deceased was identified as a 46-year-old man, Jody Brown, of Ephraim. The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance and UHP is handling the investigation.