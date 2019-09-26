MANTI — John and James Crawford and their sister, Margaret Crawford Houston, will be honored with their wives and children on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28 during the 32nd annual commemoration of the Settlement of Sanpete.
This traditional event is sponsored by the Manti Camp of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. The public is encouraged to attend. Scottish country dancing will set the tone for a night of mingling with Crawfords, many whom have come great distances, at the Red Church, 300 South Main in Manti, from 7-9 p.m. Noted performer Cheri Nelson, Boise, ID; will lead out with demonstration with ample opportunity for any who wish to participate. Light refreshments will be served.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8:30 a.m., Bryan Crawford Nelson, Boise, ID; noted for his skill with the bagpipe, will perform a Scottish medley at the wreath laying ceremony held at the Pioneer Heritage Gardens, West of the Manti Temple on Highway 89. The Crawford Honor Program will continue at the Manti Tabernacle at 10:30 a.m., following the cemetery program.
The Crawfords arrived to “Zion” from Scotland as early as 1848. In 1853 the Walker War had erupted and Brigham Young called John Crawford to Captain 35 men, and families to help bolster defense at the Manti Settlement. His brother James would soon follow to Manti while sister Margaret and husband James Houston would settle in St. George. After her husband’s early death Margaret left with seven children moved to Panquitch and became a frequent visitor to Manti and the Temple.
Input on the Sanpete Valley by the Crawfords was destined to be large. In 1901 electricity came to Manti, March 17 the young Stanley Crawford and a stock company formed to provide finances. Stanley’s father James Crawford Jr. provided one-fourth of the stock to be sold.
A “thorough electrician” Stanley Crawford then built electric plants in Fountain Green, Moroni, and Spring City. Next, he put power plants in Nephi, Beaver, Salina, Cedar City, Parawan and in Castle Dale-Orangeville.
Leaders in the sheep industry, the Crawfords also took part in establishing Central Utah Wool Company at Manti, Manti City Savings Bank, Union Roller Mills and Manti Publishing Company.
In Orangeville, Crawfords were involved in cattle ranching, wool growing, and aided significantly in establishing the Orangeville Flouring Mills.
Their large families united with what reads like a “who’s who” of Sanpete including Cox, Merriam, Munk, Thompson, Moffit, Olsen, Peacock, Jolley, Peterson, Tatton, Hatch, Snow, Christofferson, Braithwaite and many others.
Lunch will be at noon in the Manti Tabernacle Cultural Hall. Proceeds go toward the Patten House (DUP Museum) Restoration project. Reservations are appreciated. Contact Becky Hatch at 801-560-7642, 511 South 600 West, Manti, UT 84642, bwhatch@gmail.com.