Curious Incident opens on stage at Snow College

EPHRAIM — The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time play is being presented this week, Wednesday thru Saturday, Nov. 6, 7, 8 and 9, on stage in the Kim Christensen Theater, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 300 East Center, Ephraim. Tickets online at www.snow.edu/academics/fineart/ or call (435) 283-7472.
Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens and directed by Andrew Nogasky. This play is the winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play.
Those who view the play will find that 15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain and is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life.
Christopher has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and distrusts strangers. Now it is seven minutes after midnight, and he is standing beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork.
Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.