SANTAQUIN — Central Valley Medical Center is excited to announce that Jared Pikus, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO), has joined our medical team as the newest Family Medicine doctor with eight years of dedicated experience behind him.
His new practice will be located at 210 East Main Street, Santaquin, in the CVMC Santaquin Clinic. Dr. Pikus is seeing patients now from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday and on Saturdays by appointment only. Walk-ins are welcome; however, we recommend that patients make an appointment by calling 801-754-3600 to help ensure provider availability.
Our clinics are designed to provide medical services to patients of all ages. We focus on providing excellent medical care while meeting our patient’s personal needs in a friendly and comfortable environment. We know your family’s health is very important. Dr. Jared Pikus is board certified in Family Medicine and provides comprehensive high-quality primary care for the entire family for all healthcare needs.
“I am excited to be a part of the community that I can consider family. I come from a rural community where relationships seem to be built from ongoing follow up and interaction. I seek to know my patients in their times of joy and difficulty and to become a friend to them and mutually have them as friends in return. I see that there are mutual challenges that we will go through together which seem to strengthen our relationships and I will seek God’s guidance in the process.” said Dr. Pikus.
Central Valley Medical Center is thrilled to add a doctor to the team with a long history of excellent patient care and experience backing his practice. Dr. Pikus will be a great addition to the Santaquin Clinic.
“I am very excited to welcome Dr. Pikus to Central Valley Medical Center,” said Randy Cuff, Chief Operating Officer at Central Valley Medical Center. “He shares our commitment to compassionate, quality care and will be a great addition to our Family Medicine Team at our Santaquin Clinic.”
Dr. Pikus believes that the whole person is made up of body, mind, and spirit. The whole cannot heal unless all are optimally treated. He also seeks to be a light in the darkness to give hope to the struggling and is driven to seek the origin or root cause of a problem to determine the underlying solution.
Patients with or without insurance can make the physicians of CVMC Santaquin Clinic their primary health care provider and receive services that include, but are not limited to: preventative care; annual physicals; medical evaluations; women’s health and obstetric care; laboratory and x-ray services; diabetes and hypertension screenings; general surgery appointments and follow-up appointments; specialty care referrals; pediatric care; immunizations; employment, school, sports and Department of Transportation physicals; orthopedic and sports medicine care.
About Central Valley Medical Center
Central Valley Medical Center, also known as CVMC, is an independent, 25-bed, not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital (CAH) located in the heart of Central Utah. The hospital serves persons of all ages and ethnicities. In its early days, the hospital operated as a county-owned health care institution. However, for over 30 years, CVMC has been successfully managed by Rural Health Group, Inc.
CVMC is known as a leader among rural health care facilities and has received numerous awards for patient satisfaction, utilizing technology, and seeking improvement in the delivery of care. With a growing selection of board-certified physicians trained in a variety of medical specialties, multiple clinic locations, emergency department, integrated state-of-the-art surgical suites, orthopedic medicine, birthing center, women’s health, radiology, diagnostic lab, respiratory therapy, and sleep health clinic; CVMC provides superior medical care.
Central Valley Medical Center staff members are committed to working together to treat patients with compassion, integrity, and respect. We respond to a broad spectrum of medical needs from routine screening exams and outpatient visits to unexpected emergencies and traumas. With our commitment to care that is sensitive and kind, we strive for excellence with our patients and their families.
CVMC defines quality as a comprehensive approach to all aspects of a patient’s experience, from the first phone call to the patient’s next appointment. Central Valley Medical Center takes pride in providing quality healthcare at each of its locations, offering medical services not often found in a rural hospital, to Central Utah and surrounding areas.