CVMC continues safe, routine care during Coronavirus outbreak

NEPHI — Central Valley Medical Center (CVMC) is working hard to continue to support the community with all their healthcare needs during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. CVMC has a robust COVID-19 preparedness plan and is ready to respond to community needs in collaboration with our local and state health agencies.
The safety of our patients, caregivers, and the community is our top priority at Central Valley Medical Center. Our facilities and staff are prepared to continue safe, routine care during this public health issue with COVID-19. It is important to continue to see your provider for regularly scheduled visits to address your other health care needs. Do not neglect your existing needs. If you need to make an appointment with your provider please call to make an appointment.
Hospitals treat patients with infectious diseases every day. There are protocols in place to care for these patients while ensuring the safety of hospital staff, visitors and the larger community. To help keep our hospital and clinics safe and healthy for everyone please adhere to CVMC’s with new visitor restriction policies which can be viewed at centralvalleymedicalcenter.com. This is just one measure we are taking to help protect everyone who works in and receives care at our facilities.
Central Valley Medical Center wants the public to know that most cases of COVID-19 will not mean hospitalization or even a trip to an emergency room. Hospital care is a precious resource that needs to be reserved for those with the most serious symptoms.
If you have general questions about COVID-19 or if you are sick with mild symptoms, and think you may have been exposed to a COVID-19 patient or recent travel to an area where COVID-19 is active and you think you may have been exposed, then; please self-isolate and follow prevention measures to help reduce the chance of spread. You can call Central Valley Medical Center anytime, 24/7, at 435-623-3254 to talk to a nurse or utilize the Utah Coronavirus Information Hotline at 1-800-456-7707 for a virtual assessment. If you’re experiencing life-threatening, severe symptoms, dial 9-1-1 or visit the closest emergency room.
CVMC is currently coordinating with local and state public health departments and officials. We will continue to gather information and resources to keep our patients, staff, providers, and community updated.
