Cybersecurity, geopolitics report released

OREM — Orrin G. Hatch Foundation hosted a cybersecurity symposium jointly held with Utah Valley University’s (UVU) Center for National Security Studies at UVU, in Orem.
The Cybersecurity and Geopolitics report of the symposium has now been released and is available for download at www.orrinhatchfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Cyber-Security-Report-FINAL.pdf.
The report provides a detailed summary of the discussion, as well as a general overview of the most critical challenges facing the United States in the national security arena.
The symposium featured keynote remarks from John Sherman, the Chief Information Officer of the Intelligence Community in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, as well as expert analysis from cyber professionals in both government and industry.
The fast-moving, disruptive nature of the new digital economy brings with it constantly evolving threats—and it will require the active participation of both the public and private sectors to address them.
Only through extensive public-private partnership and collaboration will it be possible to defend against the cyber risk. That’s why the symposium was held with experts from leading companies, intelligence agencies and academia for a panel discussion on the future of the cybersecurity landscape.
Cybersecurity is arguably the most salient national security issue in the public discourse today. Last year, Microsoft uncovered a massive phishing attempt to infiltrate a major presidential campaign, believed to be the work of Iranian hackers.
The possibility of tampering in the 2020 election is an ever-present risk, as is the threat of cyberattack against our nation’s power grids, computer systems, private companies and financial institutions.
Meanwhile, ransomware attacks—such as the cyberattack in Baltimore last summer—are testing the resolve of cities across the country.
The symposium was hosted by the Hatch Foundation in the effort to find bipartisan policy solutions to this nation’s most pressing problems. With public support, it is possible to continue working toward a better future for all Americans. The public is encouraged to read the report and consider joining the effort to solve the problems to be faced in the future.