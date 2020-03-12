Dance through time at Pioneer Day Meeting set March 21

MT. PLEASANT—The Annual Pioneer Day Meeting will be “Dancing Through Time” Saturday, March 21, at the Mt. Pleasant Utah North Stake Center, 461 North 300 West, hosted by Mt. Pleasant Pioneer Historical Association (MPPHA).
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for visiting and lunch will be served at 12 noon. Admission is free, but lunch is extra. However, the MPPHA will buy lunch for all attendees age 80 and older, everyone else must buy their own at the door.
This Pioneer Day Meeting is an opportunity to remember and celebrate the history of Mt. Pleasant and this year’s focus is “Dancing Through Time.” Think back on all those past fun events spent dancing and watching others dance and the joy felt at those times. Think of all those who love Mt. Pleasant and bring them to this celebration.
The Snow College Ballroom Dance Company, under the direction of Dr. Robert Cox, is coming to perform and may invite attendees to join in. It has been recommended that attendees come prepared to dance and wear their dance shoes.
The ever popular bake sale with all sorts of yummy items is returning. Plan on buying something for later or at the event. The MPPHA appreciates any items that are donated for the sale.
Two quilt auctions will take place. One auction just for those who attend the meeting and another for anyone in the community, even if they are not present at the event.
Those who attend the celebration will be able to purchase tickets during the meeting at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m. and must be present to win that quilt drawing.
The other quilt will be auctioned with tickets available around Mt. Pleasant during the weeks before the celebration and need not be present to win. Watch for opportunities to buy tickets while out and about the area.
The Relic Home museum will be open for visitors after lunch. It will be a good opportunity to come see what is new in the collection at the first home built outside the old Mt. Pleasant fort, 150 South State, Mt. Pleasant.
The MPPHA appreciates all the community support each year while remembering and sharing the history of Mt. Pleasant. Perhaps it’s time to think about what you do with your spare time and consider joining the association to help the efforts move forward into the future. Mt. Pleasant is too good to be forgotten.
For more information, call Judith Jackson at (435) 462-3760 or Tudy Standlee at (435) 462-9739 or visit https://mtpleasantpioneer.blogspot.com.