Dance through time at Pioneer Day Meeting set March 21

Snow College Ballroom Dance Company will perform as part of this year’s Annual Pioneer Day Meeting Saturday, March 21, at the Mt. Pleasant Utah North Stake Center, 461 North 300 West. “Dancing Through Time” is the focus and doors open at 10:30 a.m. for visiting. Lunch will be served at 12 noon. All are welcome to attend and admission is free, but lunch is extra unless you are age 80 or older.