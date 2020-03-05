SALT LAKE CITY- Several energy-assistance programs are available to help qualified families and individuals stay warm this winter. Dominion Energy (DE) works with nonprofit and federally funded programs to help customers struggling to pay their gas bill.
For customers in Utah, the Home Energy Assistance Target (HEAT) program is available to the general public every year from Nov. 1 through April 30 while funds last. Customers can dial 211 or visit https://jobs.utah.gov/ for more information.
Utah customers can also apply for funding from the Residential Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) program. Donations from Dominion Energy customers, employees and shareholders fund REACH, which is designed to help low-income customers who are 60 or older, or are disabled, or have children in the home under the age of 3.
Customers who meet the criteria and can provide proof of veteran status qualify for additional assistance. To learn more about REACH, call The Salvation Army at (855) 969-0526.
Dominion Energy customers in Utah may also sign up for the company’s Budget Billing to equalize their billing each month, which makes budgeting easier. Customers who have fallen behind on their payments due to loss of job or other hardship may qualify for a Deferred Payment Agreement to help with bill payments.
For more information, call (800) 323-5517, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
