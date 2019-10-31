SALT LAKE CITY-- Dominion Energy (DE) Utah has requested a $16.3 million increase in its Utah natural gas rates. If the request is approved by the Public Service Commission of Utah (PSC), the monthly bill for the typical residential customer will increase by about $1.48 beginning Nov. 1.
At least twice yearly, Dominion Energy and the PSC use third-party forecasts of natural gas prices to estimate how much the utility’s rates should be adjusted to cover anticipated costs of buying natural gas for its customers.
These costs are passed on to customers with no markup and have no impact on the utility's profits. The "pass-through" adjustments simply enable the company to change rates to reflect changes in gas supply and other costs.
About DE Utah
Dominion Energy Utah is a subsidiary of Virginia-based Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) and provides natural gas service to 1 million homes and businesses in Utah. The company’s reputation is built on delivering safe, reliable natural gas to heat homes and water, cook food, clean clothes and help fuel the economy.
