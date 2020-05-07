MANTI — On April 28, the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office received a report of dead sheep near Axe Handle Canyon, located several miles northwest of Ephraim.
With the assistance of a Utah Division of Wildlife Resource officer, a total of 11 sheep carcasses were located. Five of the sheep had been shot, most likely resulting in their deaths approximately a week ago.
The death of the other six sheep were at different stages of decay and appear to have been due to environmental factors or natural causes.
Several other sheep carcasses were located in the area which were far more decayed. These sheep are not believed to be part of the current flock in the area and died a significant amount of time ago, according to Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office Detective Derek Taysom.
Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information that could assist in the investigation. Anyone with information are urged to contact Sanpete County Dispatch at (435) 835-2345.