Deer collision takes one life, second critically injured

US-HWY 89—Utah Highway Patrol has reported that a 1999 Chevy Suburban driven by Evelyn D. Morris, age 38, with passenger, Robert Morris, age 48, both of Fairview, was traveling south on US-Highway 89 near Mile Post 281 (about half way between Mt. Pleasant and Fairview) at approximately 8:26 p.m., on Feb. 24, when a deer stepped out onto the road in the lane of travel.
The suburban struck the deer, ran off the road to the right and rolled. Both driver and passenger were completely ejected from the vehicle, no seat belts were used. Both driver and passenger, in extremely critical condition, were flown from the Sanpete Valley Hospital, via helicopter, to a hospital on the Wasatch Front.
Evelyn Morris has died from injuries sustained in the crash. The extent of injuries to Robert Morris are unknown at this time.