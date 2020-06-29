Sanpete County’s traditional July 4th celebrations will look a little different this year, with many activities canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there are still a number of events and contests planned for residents to enjoy.
Whether you enjoy sports, chalk art, photography or even video games, there’s an opportunity to participate this weekend. There will also be several chances to view fireworks.
Following is a roundup of various activities being conducted in Sanpete County communities this weekend.
Mt. Pleasant events
Due to the pandemic, Mt. Pleasant City’s regular Hub City Days events have been canceled (with the exception of the July 4 fireworks at the city park). However, there will be a series of virtual activities offered this weekend. They are as follows:
Freedom Display: Send the city your before and after photos of your decorated porch or patio representing the 4th of July. Prizes will be given for the most creative, most patriotic and the most fun. Send your photos to front.desk@mtpleasantcity.com. Watch for these photos to be posted on mtpleasantcity.com and on the city’s Facebook page @MountPleasantCity.
Chalk the Block: Patriotic Challenge. Categories are ages 8 and under, 9 to 15 and 16 and older. Take a picture of your sidewalk/driveway artwork and send it to front.desk@mtpleasantcity.com. Prizes will be awarded according to age group.
Hub City Days Virtual Family Fun Run: Through July 4, run your way and make this 5K a fun family event. All participants will receive a T-shirt and be entered into a random drawing for prizes. Sign up at mtpleasantcity.com under the recreation tab. Cost: 5K Individual - $10. Kids 1 Mile (12 and under) - $5. Family 5K or Mile (up to 6 people) - $40.
Favorite Photo Contest: Mt. Pleasant City is seeking extraordinary photos that highlight what residents love about Mt. Pleasant. Participants may enter up to three photos. The winner will receive a $25 gift card redeemable to Mt. Pleasant City businesses. Send photos to front.desk@mtpleasantcity.com.
Submit photos in high-resolution .jpg format. Each photo must be 4MB or smaller. Photos will be judged on originality, artistic composition, technical quality, relevance to the city and photographic technique. Winners may be asked to provide full-resolution files of their images.
Winners will be announced and images displayed on the city’s website and Facebook page and in the city newsletter. Whether you’re a winner or not, it’s all about sharing your own ideas of what you love about Mt. Pleasant.
Open Plunge: The pool at the Aquatic Center, 74 E. Main, will be open July 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Keep in mind that due to social distancing, the pool is limited to 50 people, so call ahead to check pool status at 435-462-1333.
Madden Tournament Drive-In Style at the Aquatic Center: July 3 beginning at dusk (9:15 p.m.) and continuing until games are over. 74 East Main, Aquatic Center Parking Lot, 74 E. Main. Open to all ages.
Join us for this “Drive-In Style” video game tournament. All players will be required to play from their own vehicle. Games will be projected on screens outside of the Aquatic Center. Game controllers will be provided and sanitized after every use. For tournament rules and to register, go to mtpleasantcity.com under the recreation tab.
Fireworks: July 4 at dusk (around 9 p.m.). The fireworks will be launched from an area just east of the Mt. Pleasant City Park. Those attending are asked to note that any drones flying in the vicinity of the fireworks will result in the fireworks shutting down immediately.
Sanpete Scouts Breakfast
Scout Troop 527 will host its Fourth of July Breakfast on Saturday from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant City Park, 1000 S. State, Mt. Pleasant. COVID-19-friendly take out available. Cost is $7 per person with all proceeds going to support Sanpete Scouts. For more information, contact Gary Cole at 435-851-6955 or gary@sanpetescouts.com.
Gunnison events
Friday, July 3
Food Vendors: Dinner and treats in the Gunnison City Park, 260 N. Main, from 5 to 10 p.m.
Team FMX Motorcycle Show performances: City park at 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Auction: 7 p.m., city park. Proceeds to go to the G-Hill Project, an effort to purchase the land where the Gunnison “G” is located. There will be a variety of items auctioned off that have been donated by local businesses and residents.
Free concert: Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand, 8:45 p.m., city park.
Fireworks: 10 p.m., city park.
Saturday, July 4
Flag-Raising Ceremony and American Legion Breakfast: 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., city park. Cost for the breakfast is by donation.
Fourth of July Parade: 9 a.m. starting at 300 S. Main and proceeding down Main Street to the city park.
Manti events
Saturday, July 4
5K Family Fun Run/Walk: 7 a.m., registration at 6:30 a.m. $10 (T-shirt included). The run begins at the Manti City Park, 200 N. 300 West. For more information, contact Cassie Goold at 435-851-6387.
Family Bike Ride: 9 a.m. Meet at the Northwest Pavilion, decorate bikes and ride with family and friends. Supplies will be provided. Contact Dallas and KariLyn Cox, 435-951-0065, for more information.
Horseshoe Tournament: 11 a.m., northwest corner of the Manti City Park. For more information, contact Melissa Cox at 435-851-0887.
Tennis Tournament: 4 p.m. Sign up at 3:30 p.m. at the Manti High School tennis courts. For more information, contact Darren Dyreng at 435-851-1451.
Homerun Derby: 5 p.m., new Manti City ball complex. For more information, contact Vern Jensen at 435-851-2634.
Music and fireworks: at dusk. The fireworks will be launched from the fairgrounds. Tune in to KLGL 94.5 The Eagle for coordinating music.
Moroni events
July 2-4
Amazing Race: A city-wide scavenger hunt through which participants learn about Moroni’s history. Open to all ages. Check Moroni City’s Amazing Race Facebook page for details.
Friday, July 3
4x4 Coed Volleyball Tournament: 5:30 p.m., Center Street Ball Park. Six players maximum per team. Registration fee: $80. To sign up, contact Sarah Olson at 801-623-8807.
Saturday, July 4
Virtual Fun Run: The 2020 Moroni City Fun Run will be virtual this year. Run whenever or wherever you want and track your run with mapmyrun.com or another app. Submit your times and they’ll be posted at the end or just run for fun and receive a cute commemorative T-shirt. To register, find the registration link on the Moroni City Facebook page. Registration fee: $10. Check the Moroni City Facebook page for more information or call Natalie Nesbit at 801-232-6233.
Fireman’s Fundraiser Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m., 80 S. 200 West, Moroni. The breakfast to be offered COVID style; pick up your breakfast at the fire station. There is no charge, but cash donations will be gratefully accepted.
Flag Ceremony: 9 a.m., 400 E. Main.
Fireworks: 10 p.m.
A concert featuring the Fat Old Professors as well as concessions is tentatively scheduled (due to COVID-19 restrictions) on July 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Center Street Park. For more information, visit the city’s Facebook page.