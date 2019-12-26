Discovery Road seeks relics for TV series

MT. PLEASANT—The popular television series “Discovery Road” is looking for unique collections of pioneer relics- which can be highlighted in upcoming episodes. Anyone who has interesting pioneer artifacts or relics is encouraged to contact the executive producer of the show, Monte Bona, at (801) 699-5065.
The Discovery Road series is offered by the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area (MPNHA) in partnership with the Utah Education Network (UEN). In addition to the Discovery Road series, MPNHA has produced longer feature films, available through UEN and on DVDs sold in gift shops, campgrounds and other outlets along the heritage area corridor.
Monte Bona, director for MPNHA, said the purpose of the Discovery Road series and other videos is two-fold: “It’s a great venue to tell these great Mormon stories and it’s a way to encourage people to do what people did in my day: Go on a Sunday drive and explore the area. We hope this series will inspire people to drive the heritage highway and explore our heritage.”
“Take it slow on this stretch of Highway 89,” producer and host James Nelson said in introduction to an episode of Discovery Road, a series dedicated to telling the stories along Utah’s Heritage Highway, U.S. Highway 89, All-American Road State Route 12 and Scenic Byway State Route 24.
The series of shows give viewers a chance to join Nelson and various co-hosts as they motor in vintage automobiles, such as a 1927 Ford Coupe and a 1955 Pontiac Chieftain dubbed, “Love Me Tender,” along Utah’s most historic highway.
To learn more or to watch past episodes, visit www.mormonpioneerheritage.org/discovery-road-videos/.