ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University (DSU) proudly recognizes the institution’s largest-ever graduating class during this unprecedented year, awarding 2,388 degrees to 2,021 graduates.
“The University is excited to celebrate the accomplishments of our largest graduating class in DSU’s history,” Dixie State President Richard B. Williams said. “I am confident these graduates will continue to carry on DSU’s tradition of excellence as they leave our great University well prepared and poised for success.”
Dixie State’s 109th graduating class includes 17 master’s candidates, 860 baccalaureate candidates, 943 associate candidates and 568 certificate candidates. Of these graduates, the majority, 63 percent, are female and students range in age from 17 to 68 years.
Local graduates include: Kailee Bailey, Fountain Green, Lauren Christenson, Gunnison, David Erickson, Axtell, all Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Shalece Garff, Axtell, Bachelor of Science; and Garrett Wood, Gunnison, Bachelor of Science.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic impacted DSUs initial commencement ceremony plans, originally scheduled for May 1, this graduating class will still be honored with a traditional commencement. Based on feedback provided from the graduating students, an in-person ceremony will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, in the M. Anthony Burns Arena on campus, dependent on no social distancing guidelines being in effect at that time.
“Commencement signifies a great accomplishment and a milestone for our graduates. It is the celebration of their completed journey at Dixie State and the beginning of forging their own path, Dixie State University Provost Michael Lacourse said. “Although we are not physically celebrating commencement on May 1, we are doing everything we can to ensure our Trailblazer graduates know how proud we are of them until we can congratulate them in person when we host our official Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 11.”
