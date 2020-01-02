Dominion Energy joins forces with Fleet Saver

SALT LAKE CITY– Fleet Saver has contracted with Dominion Energy to distribute renewable natural gas (RNG) to its fleet customers through Dominion Energy’s network of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations.
This collaboration allows Fleet Saver to provide low-cost CNG and RNG to its fleet customers in order to drive market adoption and promote the air quality benefits of CNG along the Wasatch front.
RNG is produced from the methane generated from hog or dairy farms, landfills, wastewater-treatment plants and food-processing facilities. Capturing the methane from these sources reduces the use of traditionally sourced natural gas and keeps greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere.
The captured gas can be stored and delivered to homes and businesses through existing natural gas infrastructure, making it a cost-effective, renewable option.
Fleet Saver recently announced its acquisition of Lancer Energy, which performs EPA-certified vehicle conversions in addition to installing and servicing CNG fueling stations.
Executive Vice President Craig Wilkins said, “This agreement with Dominion Energy allows us to better serve our fleet customers by giving them a single point of contact for all of their CNG needs.”
“By leveraging Dominion Energy’s existing fuel stations,” he said, “we will be able to provide the most competitive CNG pricing in the nation to incentivize our customers to make the investment in CNG, which in-turn further reduces pollutants from heavy trucking and public transportation.”
Dominion Energy’s Craig Wagstaff, Senior Vice President and General Manager – Western Distribution, said, “This agreement provides an innovative framework for future growth of clean, renewable fuel in our region. Large, heavy-duty vehicles are a significant source of urban air pollutants.”
“Technology and the environmental opportunity afforded by RNG can result in an internal combustion engine having a negative carbon footprint. Dominion Energy is leading the way with investments in projects across the country to develop RNG from hog and dairy waste,” Wagstaff said. “We have the formula for moving the dial toward clean air.”
With the Dominion Energy alliance underway, Fleet Saver is currently accepting fleet applications, which can reduce CNG fuel costs by 10 percent or greater depending upon volume.
About Fleet, Lancer
Fleet Saver is an industrial fleet fueling company providing superior cost savings and reduced environmental impact through the promotion of compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG).
Fleet Saver provides below-market CNG fueling services through a series of service stations in the Wasatch front and major freight corridors in the western United States.
Fleet Saver helps fleet managers significantly lower fuel costs by utilizing CNG as their main fuel source. Fleet Saver offers fixed-fuel pricing for up to five years in addition to financing programs to support the upgrades of fleet vehicles to CNG engines and equipment.
Lancer Energy is recognized as a leader in the advanced fuels industry. With 25 years of experience in natural gas vehicles and with the addition of CNG station sales, installation and maintenance, it has become the go-to company for CNG in Utah and surrounding states.
Lancer Energy is a longtime stakeholder of the vehicle technology integration and education non-profit Utah Clean Cities and is a Green Fleet Member in the state and region.
For more information, visit https://fleetsaver.net.
About Dominion Energy
Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va.
The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services.
The company expects to cut generating fleet carbon dioxide emissions 55 percent by 2030 and reduce methane emissions from its gas assets 50 percent by 2030. For more information, visit www.dominionenergy.com.