SALT LAKE CITY—As the pandemic continues, Dominion Energy is ready to assist customers in Utah and Idaho who may be facing financial hardship.
The company is now offering increased funding and expanded eligibility for bill assistance through REACH, which provides support for families and individuals facing hardship, and more flexible payment plans for residential and commercial customers.
The company remains committed to providing safe, reliable energy while supporting those most in need.
"Facing such unprecedented economic insecurity over the past three months, many Dominion Energy customers are having trouble making ends meet," said Craig Wagstaff, senior vice president and general manager, Western Distribution. "They are our friends and neighbors, and I want them to know we are prepared and eager to help them through this difficult time."
In March, and with the approval of the Utah Public Service Commission, Dominion Energy voluntarily suspended disconnections for customers falling behind on their bills while offering a range of assistance to help them. Recognizing that this could not be sustained indefinitely, on June 18 the company filed a request with the Utah Public Service Commission to begin a gradual return to normal credit procedures, starting after July 20 if approved.
As Dominion Energy goes forward, the company will continue to look at all options to provide assistance for customers, including continuing to waive late-payment charges and more flexible payment plans. In the period ahead, customers who are experiencing hardship are strongly encouraged to contact Dominion Energy and take advantage of resources being made available. Details include:
Payment arrangements
If a customer is having trouble paying a bill, Dominion Energy can help determine the best option for their unique situation. Dominion Energy has long offered short-term payment extensions and long-term payment plans to help manage balances. Now the company is offering enhanced flexibility by making it easier for residential customers to enroll in a plan, regardless of payment history.
Customers can consider a Budget Plan, which divides an estimated annual bill into 12 equal payments. Doing so avoids seasonal swings. To help customers currently facing hardship, Dominion Energy is now easing qualifying terms, allowing customers to enroll without first paying off past-due amounts. Instead, past-due amounts can be spread over up to 12 months along with the regular monthly bill.
Dominion Energy recognizes some commercial customers may be facing extended difficulty, so the company is now offering them up to six months to pay past-due balances. Down payments for commercial customers will be set based on an assessment of circumstances. To make arrangements, send an email to customercare@dominionenergy.com or call 800-323-5517.
Energy assistance
Programs are available to help with home-energy costs. Dominion Energy offers assistance through REACH, the company's program for Utah and Idaho customers facing hardship. To meet needs during the pandemic, Dominion Energy is adding $125,000 to this year’s program on top of a previous $75,000 annual contribution and expanding eligibility to ensure families and individuals dealing with job loss or pay reduction can qualify for support.
Additional payment assistance is offered through state and federal programs. To learn more, call 2-1-1 or visit DominionEnergy.com/energyassistance.
Energy conservation
For some, this additional time at home could result in increased bills. Visit ThermWise.com/energy-saving-tips for tips to help reduce energy usage.
Protect yourself
from scams
Scams are on the rise. Remember that Dominion Energy will never call and demand immediate payment or ask for payment on a pre-paid debit or gift card. If customers are unsure whether a call is valid, even if Dominion Energy's number shows on caller ID, don't provide any information. Hang up and call Dominion Energy at 800-323-5517.
More than 7 million customers in 20 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. For more information about Dominion Energy's coronavirus response, visit DominionEnergy.com/Coronavirus.