SALT LAKE CITY — Dominion Energy Utah is asking the Utah Public Service Commission for a $19.2 million increase in its Utah general rates. If approved, the increase would raise the monthly bill for the typical residential customer by about $3.51, or less than seven percent, beginning March 1, 2020.
This general-rate request covers the cost of system maintenance and expansion. It does not include the cost of natural gas that Dominion Energy buys for its customers, which is passed on to customers without markup.
“We request these rate adjustments to make sure our system is both reliable and safe,” said Colleen Larkin Bell, Dominion Energy vice president and general manager – Western Distribution. “These investments in our infrastructure are designed to match customer needs, but we are working hard to control operating costs and deliver natural gas service at rates that are among our nations lowest.”
This year, Dominion Energy will spend more than $232 million on gas-distribution facilities for safety, reliability and to meet customer growth. The utility estimates it will need to continue to invest the same amount each year over the next few years to ensure safe, reliable service to existing customers and to meet growing demand for natural gas.
“We take seriously the trust our customers have in the service our employees perform,” said Bell. “And we pledge to continue providing a safe and reliable product at the best possible price.”
