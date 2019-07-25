DUP holds June jubilee

MT. PLEASANT — The Sanpete North Company of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) held a special June Jubilee on June 24 at the Mt. Pleasant Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Four daughters of the Spring City Canal Creek Camp, Carla Nelson, Kaye Watson, Cherrie Barrows and Christie McGriff; were recognized for their contributions to the Spring City DUP Museums and history collections.
The awards were presented by the Salt Lake City DUP International Officers: Cheryl Searle, president; Maureen Smith, past president; and Verna Hazelbaker, legacy editor.
A luncheon was prepared by the Sanpitch Camp and the hall decorated by Mt. Pleasant/Hambleton Camp. The Clogging Grandmothers provided entertainment.
This was also a training meeting for the upcoming year activities for the Sanpete North Camps. There were around 100 members in attendance.
“We appreciate all those who helped in any way to make this a successful and memorable day,” said Annette Hansen, company president.