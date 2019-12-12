E-Bikes welcome on ‘motorized use’ Forest Service trails, roads

OGDEN– Electric bicycles, known commonly as e-bikes, have grown in popularity for both recreational use and hunting on public lands and are currently welcome on roads and trails where motorized vehicle travel is authorized throughout the Intermountain Region’s 12 national forests and Curlew National Grassland.
The USDA Forest Service considers e-bikes as motorized vehicles and therefore does not allow their use on non-motorized National Forest System roads and trails.
The Forest Service encourages e-bike riders to consult their local National Forest or Grassland’s motor vehicle use map to ensure they’re riding on an approved motorized-use roads or trails and to exercise caution when traveling among other motor vehicles.
Class 1, 2, and 3 e-bikes and electric mountain bicycles (eMTBs) are allowed on approximately 60,000 miles or nearly 40 percent of trails on national forests and grasslands. These vehicles are also allowed on thousands of miles of roads on national forests and grasslands at maintenance level 2, 3, or 4.
In addition, several year-round resorts operating under a special use permit have established e-bike and eMTB use within their permit boundary.
For more information about e-bikes, visit www.fs.fed.us/visit/e-bikes.
