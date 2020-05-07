EAGLE MOUNTAIN--A 10-year-old boy from Eagle Mountain with Sanpete County ties died in a motorcycle accident April 29, according to authorities.
The boy, Traygen Shane Johnson, is the son of Shane Johnson and Sandi Draper, former residents of Sanpete County. He is also the grandson of Cindy Gardner, Mt. Pleasant.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office reported that the boy was riding a “small off road motorcycle” on Golden Eagle Road when he hit a curb, lost control and hit a tree.
Bystanders on the scene reportedly called 911 and began to administer CPR. Bystanders reported to authorities that the boy was not breathing and had no pulse when they reached him.
Deputies and Unified Fire Department Paramedics arrived on the scene and continued resuscitation efforts. After a short time, medical personnel reportedly declared the boy dead, determining the injuries he sustained were too severe.
Authorities reported that the boy’s injuries were mainly located on his upper body. The boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The boy’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Taylorsville.
A GoFundMe account was set up by family members to help pay for funeral expenses.