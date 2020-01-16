MT. PLEASANT — Rehearsals for the 35th Annual Easter Musical Offering will begin at 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19 in the Mt. Pleasant Stake Center, 295 South State Street.
Tryouts are not necessary, anyone who enjoys performing challenging classical and sacred music for the Easter season are encouraged to come and participate.
The venerable Dr. Roy Ellefsen will again conduct the music this year. Rehearsals will continue every Sunday afternoon at the same time and place until the March 29 performance. Participants are encouraged to come ready to work and observe proper choir etiquette.