MT. PLEASANT — Ten classified employees of North Sanpete School District were recently honored during the regular North Sanpete School Board meeting held May 19. Karen Seely, district director of School Nutrition, was selected as “Employee of the Year”.
Other employees honored were Hayley Price, School Nutrition manager, Fairview Elementary; Lisa Collard, School Nutrition manager, Fountain Green Elementary; Cori Hansen, sweeper, Mt. Pleasant Elementary; Carolyn DeMill, librarian, Moroni Elementary; Rebekah Hermansen, teacher assistant, Spring City Elementary; Cindy Blackham, teacher assistant, North Sanpete Middle School; Brenda Aagard, financial secretary, North Sanpete High School; Natalie Roundy, teacher assistant, Pleasant Creek High School; and JoAnn Mollinet, secretary, Transportation Office.