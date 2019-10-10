EPHRAIM—Municipal election ballots will be sent out beginning Oct. 15. In Ephraim, there are three four-year city council seats to be filled. Three candidates have filed for the positions along with three write-in candidates. Ephraim registered voters will be able to choose from six candidates. Three will be listed on the ballot: Incumbent Richard P. Wheeler, Ted Meikle and Kimberlee Jacobson and three candidates will need to be written-in, they are: Tyler Alder, Alma Ralph Lund and Robert C. Neilson.
Ted Meikle
Ted Meikle grew up on a farm in Utah, served a mission in Bolivia, helped translate the Book of Mormon into Aymara, graduated from Brigham Young University and then from the University of Chicago Law School.
After practicing law in Minnesota for 25 years and raising six kids, Meikle and his spouse, Jill, returned to Utah, bought and managed the Willow Creek Inn for 11 years and are now retired.
Meikle believes the purpose of local government can be distilled into two items. First, to protect individual freedoms; and second, to promote the general well-being of the community.
According to Meikle, these two purposes of government almost always clash because it is only by giving up some individual liberties that a community can be created that will allow the people to enjoy more important individual liberties.
For example, only by giving up personal freedom to do whatever a person wants on roads can the more important freedom be gained, to use the road to travel safely and quickly to where people want to go.
Every time Ephraim City spends a dollar, it is involved in this trade-off of individual freedom for group benefit. Consider the city’s purchase of a snow plow truck. If the truck costs $100,000 and there are 1,000 taxpayers in the city, that truck costs each taxpayer an average of $100.
By buying the truck, the city has in effect decided that it can spend that $100,000 for more benefit than the 1,000 taxpayers could have done on their own.
Those who decide what the city does must be constantly asked, “Are the hoped-for benefits and freedoms worth the price of money and freedoms being paid?”
Kimberlee Jacobson
Kimberlee Jacobson says she has been part of Ephraim City for over 30 years, employed in the city and honored to call Ephraim, home. Jacobson says she has no hidden agenda and simply believes that if she is able to serve the Ephraim community, then she should.
Jacobson says she has met many wonderful people and gained great friends. She is a committed person and a hard worker and plans to use her work ethic in her service as a council member. Jacobson is working to educate herself with the concerns of the citizens and the city budget and plans to be a voice for all.
She loves Ephraim and Sanpete County. She feels blessed to be from the lineage of diligent hard-working pioneers that founded this beautiful state. Jacobson has learned much from their examples and pledges to represent Ephraim with the integrity and small-town simplicity on which it was founded.
She says her views are conservative and believes that if a person wants something, they must work for it. Jacobson plans to influence the youth in the community by creating projects to give them an opportunity to help the elderly and those in need. She feels these actions will build self-esteem and confidence.
Jacobson wants to see more growth and progress in the community in ways that will still represent a small hometown environment. She says the citizens of Ephraim are a fine example of patriotism.