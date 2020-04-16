WAYNE COUNTY—A family outing turned deadly when a 17-year-old Ephraim teen, Jabin Taylor, son of Matt and Ralianna Taylor, was killed in a motorcycle accident around 7 p.m., April 11 in Wayne County. The crash happened near Capitol Reef National Park.
It was reported the teen hit a rock and was thrown from his bike while riding on rough terrain. He was wearing a helmet.
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call and were assisted by National Park Service Rangers and a Utah State Park Ranger. Despite using resuscitating measures, deputies were unable to revive him.
Taylor was a junior attending Manti High School. Counselors at the school are available for students on an individual basis by calling (435) 835-2281.