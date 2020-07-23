MT. PLEASANT—Street-style drag racing will have cars reaching speeds of 140 mph or more during the Rocky Mountain Cash Days event planned for Saturday, Aug. 1.
Open to the public, the high-excitement event will take place at the old Mt. Pleasant Airport located on the south end of the city. Sixty cars from several different states will be at the event to compete in four different classes and try to win their portion of $15,000 in prize money.
Spectators can begin arriving at 9 a.m.; admission is $12 per person (ages 12 and younger are free). Bleacher seating is available, but those attending are also invited to bring their own lawn chairs and sun shades. Four food trucks will be available on site.
The event will be following CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; those attending are strongly recommended to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Jon Kaouk, organizer of the event, said the event features what is referred to as “no prep drag racing.” Each race features two competitors, with the first car reaching the end of a ¼-mile length of pavement declared the winner.
“Mainly what makes it fun is we’re trying to keep it like old-school drag racing,” Kaouk said. Some cars can average reaching about 140 miles per hour by the end of the race.
The first Rocky Mountain Cash Days event was held in 2016 at the Mt. Pleasant Airport, and the event has been held every year since then. An earlier event planned this year was canceled due to inclement weather.
“We’ve had over 900 people to 1,000 people show up to spectate the last couple of times,” Kaouk said.
Those attending Rocky Mountain Cash Days will be able to enter a drawing for a Matco tool box. All proceeds from the drawing will go to the family of a local child who has cancer to assist with their medical bills.
For more information about the event, visit the Rocky Mountain Cash Days Facebook page.