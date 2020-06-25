MORONI—Moroni City will host several events as part of its 2020 Fourth of July celebration July 2-4.
Running July 2 through 4 will be Moroni City’s Amazing Race. This event is a city-wide scavenger hunt through which residents can learn about Moroni’s history and have a great time with their family and friends. All ages are welcome to participate. Check the Moroni City’s Amazing Race Facebook page for more information.
Other events are scheduled as follows:
Friday, July 3
Volleyball tournament, 5:30 p.m., Center Street Ball Park. For more information, contact Sarah Olson at 801-623-8807.
Saturday, July 4
Virtual Fun Run. Register, run on your own schedule and get a T-shirt. Registration fee: $10. Check the Moroni City Facebook page for more information or call Natalie Nesbit at 801-232-6233.
Fireman’s Fundraiser Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. at 80 S. 200 West, Moroni. The breakfast to be offered COVID style; pick up your breakfast at the fire station. There is no charge, but cash donations will be gratefully accepted.
A Flag Ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at 400 E. Main.
A concert featuring the Fat Old Professors as well as concessions is tentatively scheduled (due to COVID-19 restrictions) on July 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Center Street Park. For more information, visit the city’s Facebook page.
A spectacular fireworks show will be launched at 10 p.m.