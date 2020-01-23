FAIRVIEW—The Fairview Museum (FV) of History and Art will open a special art exhibit featuring two outstanding artists with a reception Friday, Feb. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., in the Rotating Artists Gallery, 85 North 100 East, Fairview. The art will continue to be displayed through April 30.
The art display will feature Robert Stevens, an award-winning photographer from Manti, and Blue Lewallan, who has a special talent in sculpting and mixed media with rock and metal. The mixture of these two art forms will provide an outstanding art display.
Blue Lewallan
Gale “Blue” Lewallen was born and raised in Weiser, ID; where he developed a deep appreciation of nature and wildlife. Lewallen now lives in Fairview with his wife and granddaughter.
Lewallen served in the U.S. Navy, stationed on the east coast, working in the ship’s engine room. He was on board to pick up the Apollo 7 space capsule, and helped to decommission the USS Essex.
Throughout his life, Lewallen has traveled many of the back roads of the country, usually on a shoestring, making many life-long friends and sometimes selling his art along the way to finance his adventures.
In the 1970s, Lewallen moved to Colorado and found work in the mines, where he tried his hand at sculpting some of the oil shale rocks that he removed from the teeth of the primary crusher.
For five years during that time, Lewallen and his wife lived in a tent high in the mountains. His skill as a metal worker has led him to the creation of many custom signs and art pieces, some of which he colors with the heat from a cutting torch.
Robert Stevens
Robert Stevens is a photographer and journalist living and working in Manti. After being raised on California’s central coast, he transplanted to Sanpete County, where his journey of art and storytelling truly began.
“I’m always looking for a new way to see something,” Stevens says. “When I finally figure out how to see something new, I start looking for a way to show it to someone else in a way they’ve never seen before.”
In addition to his fine art and portrait photography, Stevens works as managing editor of a local newspaper. In all, he has earned more than a dozen awards for his visual and written storytelling.
Stevens lives in Manti with the love of his life, Daniela, and their two-year-old daughter, Avila.