Fairview Chocolate Festival returns Feb 7-8

FAIRVIEW—The annual Fairview Chocolate Festival will be celebrated this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., in two locations, the Peterson Dance Hall, 65 South State Street, and the Excel Dance Company Hall, 10 East Center, (two doors north), in Fairview. Admission is free.
This year’s events will include live entertainment both days with line dancers, ballroom dancers, local entertainers, musicians and The Excel Dance Company.
Many vendors are scheduled selling a wide variety of products including homemade chocolates, cakes, brownies, caramels, candies, custom made jewelry, beauty products, home decor, clothing and accessories, good books for all ages, custom wood items, fresh roasted coffee and a chocolate fountain.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to win items in the hourly drawings for prizes from vendors. On Saturday, the “Waffle Love” food truck is scheduled to be on site.
As Valentine’s Day takes place on the following Friday, Feb. 14, this event is a good opportunity to find that special gift for your valentine.