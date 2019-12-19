Fairview family receives decorated Christmas tree

Daniel Madsen, along with his three sisters, Julie, Sadie and Aleeya; with the help of their father, Blake; delivered a decorated tree to the Remundo family in Fairview. The Madsen kids often play with the Remundo girls, Addie, age 3, and Lilah, 16 months. Holding Lilah is mom, Aubrei, and behind her is neighbor and good friend, Anne-Marie Howard.