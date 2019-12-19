Fairview family receives decorated Christmas tree

FAIRVIEW — When Aubrei Remundo, single mother of two girls, opened her door a few days ago, she was shocked to see family friend, Daniel Madsen, along with his father, Blake, carry in a large, decorated Christmas tree.
Magically, the tree was a gift from the Fairview Museum of History and Art to her little family that fit perfectly in her windowed alcove in the living room. A few little gifts for the family were also delivered.
The museum’s annual Family Tree Festival was another great success, with the money paid for unsold trees going as a split between the Fairview Museum and the Food Bank in Mt. Pleasant.
This particular tree was donated by the Madsen family, with most of the gorgeous ornaments donated by Farmers Floral, a generous business in Mt. Pleasant, proving why it pays to shop locally.