Fairview museum to host third annual ‘art walk’

FAIRVIEW — The Fairview Museum of History and Art, 85 North 100 East, will host the third annual “Utah’s Beauty and Heritage Art Walk”. A reception will be held from 3-5 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, to help kick off Pioneer Days in Fairview.
The event will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, remarks by Branch Cox, Mayor David Taylor, Brandee Shelley, and Sally Dalton. This year the art walk will celebrate artists, Sandra Johnson and John Dalton in memoriam with a “Walk of Honor”. Both artists contributed greatly to the museum and the Sanpete Community.
The exhibit this year will display the fine art of 45 artists from around the state. Artists from Ogden, Salt Lake City to St. George and Carbon and Emery counties, as well as many artists from Sanpete County will show their artwork. The artists range in age from 16 to 86. Many of the art pieces will be for sale.
The art is also exhibited in four categories: oil, acrylic, watercolor-watercolor pencil, and photography art. Artists can enter two pieces of their artwork per category. Several artists are accomplished in several mediums, so they could be showing as many as six pieces of art.
This art walk is a family event the public will not want to miss. It is a one-of-a-kind event in Utah. It helps to publicize Utah’s heritage and state-wide beauty. The event is sponsored by the Sanpete Travel Council with a grant of $700.
The exhibit will be displayed from July 23 to Aug. 10.