Fairview Pioneer Days in full swing

FAIRVIEW — The big Pioneer Days celebration in Fairview continues as the Lace Days wraps up Wednesday, July 17. But the events are far from over as attendees can look forward to another week of fun.
Activities will include an icebreaker, kids rodeo, softball tourney, OHV Ride for Food, SMS golf tourney, horse parade, rodeo, DUP fireside program, tennis competition, art walk, ATV rodeo, fun run, fireman’s breakfast, mammoth parade, EMT barbeque lunch, kids games, vintage car show, Fairview Idol, demolition derby and fireworks.
Thursday, July 18
At 7 p.m., the fun kid’s activities icebreaker, which may include a watermelon bust, pie eating contest and games, will take place at the Fairview City Ball Park, 100 North 200 West.
Friday, July 19
The Kids Rodeo comes to the big arena at 7 p.m., 350 South 85 East. Participants must register one hour early. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the gate.
Saturday, July 20
Early in the morning at 7 a.m., the annual softball tournament will start at the Fairview City Ball Park, 100 North 200 West.
Then at 8 a.m., check-in for the Sixth Annual OHV Ride for Food. Participants need to register in advance online at http://www.sanpetepantry.com/drive4food, then meet at Skyline Motor Sports, one mile south of Fairview. Ride starts at 8:30 a.m.
Those who would rather golf, can participate in the Skyline Motorsports Men’s Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. Shotgun start, all entrants must have a UGA Handicap Individual Stroke Play, at Skyline Mountain Resort, 2.5 miles east and south of Fairview on the Mountainville Highway which begins on 300 South, Fairview. To register call golf call pro-shop at (435) 427-9575.
Later in the evening the horse parade starts at 6 p.m., on Fairview Main Street, with Mitchell Jackson as grand marshal. It will be followed, at 7:30 p.m., by the main event rodeo in the arena. Tickets are available at the gate.
Sunday, July 21
At 6 p.m., a special fireside will be presented by the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, in the Fairview Ward (Rock Church) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 131 East 100 North.
Monday, July 22
At 3 p.m., a tennis competition will be held for youth singles at the Sports Park, 500 South 85 East. Remember to register in advance for all sports at Fairview City Hall, 85 South State, or call (435) 427-3858.
In the evening, at 8 p.m., the tennis competition continues with doubles play at the Sports Park.
Tuesday, July 23
The tennis continues at 3 p.m., when the adult singles compete at the Sports Park.
From 3-5 p.m., the Third Annual Utah’s Beauty and Heritage Art Walk will be presented at the Fairview Museum of History and Art, 84 North 100 East. There will be a special speaker and open house reception.
The Utah’s Beauty and Heritage Art Walk showcases local artists combined with others from all over the state. The artists will have art on display, some of which will be for sale. After the reception, the exhibit will be on display through Aug. 8.
At 7 p.m., the ATV Rodeo will take place in the rodeo arena, 350 South 85 East. Participants must register one hour early. Tickets may be purchased at the gate.
Wednesday, July 24
Pioneer Day begins with a blast. Hope everyone is already awake when the fireman’s wake-up happens at 6 a.m. At that same time, the annual Fun Run, 5k will begin. To participate, register at the fairground, 300 South 200 East. For more information, call (435) 427-3858.
Then, at 7 a.m., attend the flag ceremony at Fairview City Hall along with the Fireman’s Breakfast in the pavilion east of city hall.
At 7:30 a.m., there will be a fun game of Scrambalooza at the Sports Park, 500 South 85 East.
The kid’s walking parade begins on State Street at 10:30 a.m., no motorized vehicles allowed.
At 11 a.m., Fairview Pioneer Days mammoth parade begins with Kenna Sidwell as grand marshal. All parade participants need to register in advance online at http://fairviewcity.com or call Fairview City (435) 427-3858.
After the parade, head over to the pavilion behind city hall at noon, for the annual EMT Barbecue. It’s a good meal and supports the local emergency medical technicians.
One O’clock is a magic number for visitors, they can choose what to visit and see at that time. From 1-4 p.m., a free Vintage Car Show will be held at the Fairview Museum of History and Art, 85 North 100 East. For information or to register a vehicle, call Pam Rigby at (435) 427-0648.
Also beginning at 1 p.m., there will be old fashioned games for all kids at Iven R. Cox Park, east of city hall, and the Fairview Idol talent show begins in the Peterson Dance Hall, 65 South State.
Later the same day, don’t forget the 35th Annual Pioneer Days Demolition Derby, 350 South 85 East. All the action and fun begins at 7 p.m. No coolers, alcohol or pets allowed. All seating is reserved. Be sure to purchase tickets in advance online at http://fairviewcity.com.
Fireworks will follow the Demolition Derby about 10 p.m.
July 27, 29-30
Then, at 7 p.m. each night, Saturday, July 27, and Monday-Tuesday, July 29-30, the North Bend Entertainers will present Sandy Wilson’s “The Boy Friend” on stage, in the Peterson Dance Hall, 65 South State. The play is a light romantic spoof of 1920s musical comedy. Tickets available at the door. For information call (435) 469-1177 or visit www.nbentertainers.org.