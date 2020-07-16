FAIRVIEW — The 24th of July festivities regularly scheduled in Fairview have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a few events will still be offered for the public to enjoy.
A patriotic light and music display is currently running nightly on the north side of the Dance Hall, 65 S. State, Fairview. The program is being presented from 9 to 11 p.m. and will continue through July 25.
Those attending should park their vehicles in the CentraCom parking lot and tune their radios to FM 87.9 to listen to the music. The program runs for about 30 minutes and then repeats until 11 p.m.
The classic car show has been changed to a classic car cruise along State Street beginning approximately one hour before the fireworks display on July 24. Those who have classic or restored vehicles are invited to join the cruise.
In prior years, the city’s fireworks have been launched as part of the Fairview Demolition Derby. This year, the fireworks will be launched from the city cemetery at 10 p.m.
Larger, higher-flying shells will be featured to make the fireworks visible throughout the city.