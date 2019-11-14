Fall Dance Concert set Nov. 15, 16

EPHRAIM — Snow College Ballroom Company, Dance Ensemble and Clogging Company will present a Fall Dance Concert Friday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m., in the Kim Christison Theatre, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 300 East Center, Ephraim. Tickets online at https://www.snow.edu/academics/fineart/ or call (435) 283-7472.
The Fall Dance Concert features new works by Dance Faculty Members Robert Cox, Dmitri Peskov, Jennifer Peterson and by Fall Guest Artist Choreographer and Artistic Director of Wasatch Contemporary Dance Company Jessica Heaton and students.