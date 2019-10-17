Family fun fundraiser to help Kenzy set Oct. 25

Kenzy Watson, 23, with his mom, Michelle Jenson, on a good day during Kenzy’s treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia at LDS hospital in Salt Lake City. Kenzy is now recovering from treatment, but unpaid medical costs and related living costs are in need of being covered. A “Family Fun Night Fundraiser” will be held Friday, Oct. 25, from 6-9 p.m., at the Mt. Pleasant Recreation Center, 10 State Street.