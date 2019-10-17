Family fun fundraiser to help Kenzy set Oct. 25

MT. PLEASANT—A “Family Fun Night Fundraiser” to help raise funds to help support Kenzy Watson in his cancer treatment will be held Friday, Oct. 25, from 6-9 p.m., at the Mt. Pleasant Recreation Center, 10 State Street.
Everyone is encouraged to come and participate in this family event complete with games for the little ones, treats, prizes, a raffle, silent auction for local art and a beautiful quilt, a movie for kids, popcorn, cotton candy, pizza, veggie cups and a live band will provide music for dancing,
A costume contest will be held at 8 p.m., for children 12 and under with prizes for first, second and third place.
Kenzy and family acknowledge and appreciate the many businesses and individuals who have so generously donated items, time and food to make this event possible including Neven’s Thrift, Shear Style Salon, Main Street Pizza, Wheeler’s Drive In, Farmers Floral, Sindi’s Salon, Walmart, Horseshoe Mountain Home Center, Terrel’s Market, Brandon Blackham and the Union Band (Snow College) and Mt. Pleasant mayoral candidate Dave Brown.
About Kenzy’s
treatment
After almost six months of insta-care and doctor visits for symptoms ranging from sleeping constantly, swollen tonsils, stomach pain, severe nose bleeds, headaches, and no energy, Kenzy became deathly ill last February.
Then, after two weeks of no eating and extreme fluid loss, he finally got the Insta-care to draw some blood and on March 12, this year, Kenzy was diagnosed with AML “Acute Myeloid Leukemia”.
Since then, during the last six-and-a-half months Kenzy has battled for his life, has gone through five rounds of chemotherapy, many hospital visits, pain, nausea, depression, anxiety, blood and platelet transfusions and so much fear, hope and sorrow. It has been a roller coaster for him and his loved ones.
Kenzy’s family was told that his AML gene made him “low risk” meaning that he most likely could be cured by chemo alone and with this hopeful news it was encouraging to see the treatments end.
But after all the chemo rounds were complete, a follow up bone marrow biopsy was done and the doctors presented bad news, although there were not any cancer cells showing in his blood, the chemo had not killed the mutated gene that had caused his cancer. He was going to have to face a bone marrow transplant.
This news was devastating, Kenzy felt so hopeless, thinking that if the high odds of chemo did not work for him, the terrifying odds of 50/50 chance of survival with a bone marrow transplant were going to be against him too.
At a family meeting with one of Kenzy’s doctors, the family was told that although the doctor wanted to wait three weeks and let Kenzy’s body heal a bit, the chance of anything changing or the gene count going down was almost impossible because the chemo didn’t kill the cancer completely.
While talking, crying and trying to face the reality of a transplant and the odds, the hospital coordinator made a statement saying “don’t get me wrong, I believe in miracles,” but the fact needs to be faced that, because the gene was showing up at all, a transplant will have to be done.
The doctor said to wait three weeks before scheduling, do another biopsy, test the family for a match and prepare for this emotional event. A half match was found in Kenzy’s youngest brother, 16-year-old Blair, but not a perfect match as was hoped.
Blair was, of course, scared but willing and excited that he was going to be able to help his brother, Kenzy. With everything lined up and a huge outpouring of prayers from family and friends for this “miracle” the coordinator spoke of, Kenzy and family went back on Sept. 30 to meet with the doctor again.
Being fully prepared to schedule the transplant for the second week of October, everyone sat at the table prepared to face what was coming. The doctor sat across the table smiling and proceeded to tell Kenzy that the almost impossible had happened.
He reported that the count on the cancer gene had actually gone down significantly in the past month and the transplant would not be scheduled at this time as Kenzy is considered to be in remission. The doctor told Kenzy that he could have his central line removed and take a month of freedom from doctors and checkups.
Everyone could not believe what they were hearing. It took two full days to believe it was real because it had been such a rollercoaster ride, so many highs and lows. But now, the belief is sinking in and the family is trying to move forward with all the aftermath, physically, emotionally and financially.
The transplant prospect is not fully off the table and Kenzy will be going in again on Nov. 1, for another bone marrow biopsy to see if the gene has disappeared altogether, but for now the family has their miracle!
If the next gene count has gone to “0” he will still have three years of monthly blood draws, a year of drawing every three months and his final year of two draws, before they will call him cured.
If he makes it through those five years without a sign of the gene in his blood, the odds of him getting the cancer back are very low. All prayers and hopes are for this complete cure.
Kenzy is currently considered as disabled and unable to work for possibly two years. Many of the costs of his treatment have not been covered by Medicaid and there is no firm figure of what the bottom-line costs for his treatment will be. The bills are still coming in and the family needs help covering them. He also does not have a vehicle and is dependent on others to take him to appointments.
Kenzy is looking forward to his planned marriage next July to his sweetheart Mya, who has been a rock of strength to him through all of this, and he hopes for a long life with children and grandchildren, for which he will be able to enjoy.
According to his mother, Kenzy is the most amazing, strong and courageous man she knows. She is proud of him and grateful every day that she is his mother and has been able to be there for him through this trial.
“He is such a sweet loving and generous person,” she says, “All we can hope for and want for him is everything. After the suffering, pain and fear, we just want him to see joy, hope and an amazing future.”