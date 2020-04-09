Farmers Floral pays it forward, brings smiles

MT. PLEASANT — There’s no denying that the trickle-down effect from the COVID 19 virus touches everyone in some way. Students, parents and seniors are homebound. Some lucky folks can work from home, but others have suddenly found themselves laid off. Staying healthy is on everyone’s mind. The emotional toll can be overwhelming, and new routines exhausting.
Amid all this upheaval, one business in Mt. Pleasant is bringing joy, smiles and hope to people. Farmers Floral, at 57 West Main St. is delivering a flower to someone in Mt. Pleasant every day. Owner Kris Simons and her staff came up with the idea a short time ago, and since that day they have randomly selected a household to receive the flower free of charge each day. Kris states that “the panic, fear and uncertainty we are experiencing is contagious. Everybody is talking about it.” In the spirit of “trying to do something nice and uplifting” the staff at Farmers Floral plans to keep paying it forward with flowers until the COVID 19 crisis eases.
For more information, contact Farmers Floral at (435) 462-2154.
Kris encourages everyone to try to put a smile on someone’s face, noting that it doesn’t need to be something big, we can spread kindness and joy with simple gestures. “We can all make a difference” and remind one another that this too, will pass. Until it does, we can support one another and strengthen our community by paying it forward.
Farmers Floral is now working with a skeleton staff, as they keep doing business. Their delivery will continue, and Kris has noted that they are taking extra precautions handling floral arrangements, wiping down each base with disinfectant wipes and leaving flowers at the front door instead of hand delivering them.
It’s not “business as usual” in Sanpete County. There are many changes to life as we know it, but everyone is trying to accommodate their neighbors and lend a helping hand.
Help Farmers Floral put a little ray of sunshine in someone’s life.