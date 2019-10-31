Fatal crash on Ephraim Canyon Road

EPHRAIM— Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) Department of Public Safety has reported that a head-on collision with a fatality occurred Oct. 21, at 5:34 p.m., on the Ephraim Canyon Road.
According to the report, a 2016 Suzuki motorcycle was headed east up Ephraim Canyon Road at a high rate of speed. The road curves to the right and the motorcycle crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a red 2012 Toyota Camry that was traveling down the canyon.
The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet but suffered fatal injuries at the scene. The deceased was identified as a 46-year-old man, Jody Brown, of Ephraim. The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance and UHP is handling the investigation.