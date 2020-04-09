Fatality at county line

SANPETE COUNTY — A fatal crash occurred on the morning of April 6 on U.S. Highway 89 near mile post 297 near the Sanpete County line.
A silver Ford passenger car travelling northbound on the two-lane highway on US-89 at milepost 297 allegedly crossed the center line colliding head on with a semi pulling a single empty flatbed trailer, according to a Utah Highway Patrol press release.
The driver of the passenger car was killed on impact. The semi driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but was transported to a local area hospital for evaluation. Names of those involved in the crash were not released.
The road was closed for several hours at the scene and traffic was detoured.