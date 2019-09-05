Father, son duo highlighted at FV museum

FAIRVIEW — The talented father and son team of James and Eric Heywood, both Moroni, wowed visitors at their open house Aug. 23 at the Fairview Museum of History & Art.
While James concentrates on realistic photography, some so perfect that viewers think they are a part of the scene, Eric chose oil painting, in a very unique style.
Eric’s paintings are mostly variations of only five colors from cobalt blue to red, yet he accomplishes amazing landscapes somewhat in the style of the Impressionists.
He studies much of the time in Florence, Italy, where he observed that Italian impressionists emerged about the same time as the French/Dutch, but didn’t get the publicity or credit due them.
So come and visit Fairview’s gem of a museum and explore the works of both artists. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., staffed by volunteers. Donations help keep the museum open.