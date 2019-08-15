FAIRVIEW — James Heywood and his son, Eric Heywood, will open as guest artists at the Rotating Artists Gallery at the Fairview Museum on Friday, Aug. 23.
A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the museum. Friends, family and art lovers are encouraged to come and view this spectacular art event.
James Heywood and his wife, Terri, live in Moroni. James explains that Sanpete County has been his home for the last two decades. He and his wife have been married 47 years. They have eight sons and seven daughters-in-law and 26 grandchildren. James presently works for North Sanpete School District at the middle school in Moroni.
James noted that he has been making photographs for more than four decades and it is one of his three greatest passions in life. He said, “My photography has been accepted and displayed for the annual Spiritual and Religious Show in nine of the last ten years in the Springville Museum of Art.
“My son, Eric and I had our own two-man show in the Hub City Gallery in Mt. Pleasant entitled, “Scenes of Sanpete”- his oil paintings and my photographs. My artwork has also previously been shown in the Fairview Museum and the Spring City Gallery,” Heywood said.
In the days of film cameras, James had his own color darkroom. In today’s world of digital cameras, he works exclusively in the digital darkroom. His favorite subjects are temples, historic structures, and landscapes. Many of his temple photographs can be seen and purchased at heywoodfineart.com.
Eric Heywood was born in Southern California, and moved to Utah when he was young. He studied figure drawing, painting, sculpture and anatomy at Snow College in Ephraim as wee; as Portraiture and Oil Painting workshops at the Beaux-Arts Academy and Master’s Academy of Art in Springville, Utah. Eric, who is home for the summer with his family, resides in Florence, Italy; studying at the Florence Academy of Art where he spent a term in the Intensive Drawing program. He is studying Russian Academic drawing and painting at the Florence Classical Arts Academy.
This show is sure to be outstanding and worth taking the time to view at the Fairview Museum. The museum is located at 85 North 100 East, Fairview.